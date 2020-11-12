WATCH: Timelapse Video of Comet ISON Captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope is Out of the World

Time works in mysterious ways especially in space, and a seven-year-old video by NASA proves just that.

The latest video shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shows a journey of a comet travelling through space. The time-lapse video of Comet ISON moving against a backdrop of stars has captivated netizens’ attention.

The video, posted on November 11, was captured by Hubble images. It showed the bright Comet ISON moving against a backdrop of stars back in May 2013 as it was hurtling toward the Sun at 48,000 miles per hour. The comet fell apart as it passed near the Sun in November that same year.

The video has been viewed over 95,631 times as space geeks express their amazement. One user commented, “Thank u hubble u always make my day,” while others expressed how they are learning a lot through NASA’s page, “So much we are learning…”

With its 3.6 million Instagram followers, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope offers some of the most interesting space videos, audios, and images. The Hubble Space Telescope has been operating for over 30 years and has made observations that have captured some of the most fascinating and intriguing parts of the cosmos.

According to NASA, Hubble Telescope has made more than 1.4 million observations over the course of its lifetime. Based on its immensely important inputs, over 17,000 peer-reviewed scientific papers have been published on its discoveries. The Hubble telescope has even tracked interstellar objects as they passed through the solar system.

The telescope has even observed a comet collide with Jupiter, and has helped in discovering moons around Pluto. The Hubble telescope has also found dusty disks and stellar objects throughout the Milky Way that NASA expects may one day become fully-fledged planetary systems.