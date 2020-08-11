Watch: Timelapse Video Shows Beautiful Flower That Only Blooms at Night

A stunning video showing how Queen Of The Night blooms is going viral. The time lapse video has been shared on micro blogging site Twitter. Since being posted, the video on the portal alone has garnered over 62 thousand views.

The scientific name of this flower is Epiphyllum oxypetalum. It is a species of cactus. This flower rarely blooms and whenever it does it is only during the night time. Epiphyllum oxypetalum originally belongs to Southern Mexico and to extensive areas of South America. It is usually cultivated in tropical areas in southeast Asia. Epiphyllum oxypetalum is an easily cultivated, fast growing flower. Usually, it flowers in late spring through late summer.

In the 49 seconds clip, one can see how the flower gradually blooms as the evening progresses and once it is pitch dark the flower opens up entirely. Again as the morning approaches, the flower begins to close its petals. The video has been shared by a person who goes by username @iatemuggles.

time-lapse of 2 Queen Of The Night (Epiphyllum oxypetalum) blooms pic.twitter.com/UmZWZa69MH — ✥ (@iatemuggles) August 8, 2020

Captioning the gorgeous video she wrote, “time-lapse of 2 Queen Of The Night (Epiphyllum oxypetalum) blooms”.

A person who found it difficult to believe that the beautiful flower was real at first look said, “Thought it was a 3d animation at first as I thought it was outside by the stairs and it seemed massive. Second look, realized it was indoors. What a beauty!”

Another person shared a snap of his Queen of the Night flower in full bloom.