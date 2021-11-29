WATCH: Tired Bride Cannot Wait to Slip into Night Suit after Wedding Rituals

We have rosy imagery of a perfect wedding in our heads. Yes, big fat Indian weddings are glamourous, attractive but what we tend to ignore is the fact they can really be tiring for everyone. This desi bride could only think about the rituals to get over so that she could finally get some rest in her night suit. Shared by Instagram user Harshita Sethi, the video features bride Parul Sethi waiting for the ‘pheras’ to start. Harshita asks Parul about what she was thinking before the big moment. Replying in a mock crying tone, the bride replies that she just needed her night suit at that moment.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshita Rohit Sethi (@harshita_rohitsethi)

Since being shared online, the clip so far has received over 6.5 lakh views along with 18 thousand likes on Instagram. Users flooded the comment section with their interesting reactions. While some joined team Parul and said that related to what she was feeling, there were also those who thought she was just overacting and should focus on her wedding.

Users also complemented her bridal look and shared their wishes for her married life. With all the heavy dresses and jewellery worn through the day, we don’t blame her for wanting to get in her night suit. After all, there’s nothing like getting in your comfort clothes after a tiring day.

However, this is not the first such video to have gone viral on the internet. Social media is flooded with similar viral bride videos, one of which featured a bride talking about all the things she is going to eat after a strict diet for the wedding. In the video shared by an Instagram account witty_wedding, bride Upasana can be seen talking while a person is attaching the border of her saree to her hair. She says that she has stopped eating and has lost five kilograms for the wedding. She goes on to say that she plans to eat a lot after the ceremony is over. She also shares that she could not get a chance to eat since the day before because of the rituals.

