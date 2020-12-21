Watch: Toddler Angry at Haircut is Back With a Hilarious WWE Twist, Video Goes Viral

Majority of toddlers are not fond of getting their haircut done. In a recent video, a boy named Anushrut had become the cutest internet sensation after he was heard saying ‘Arey Yaar’, ’Mat Karo’ while his hair were being chopped off. The clip had taken the internet by storm and many people on the video commented as to how cute the child’s expression was. There were many spoofs and relatable memes that were made on the video.

Now, another video has surfaced on the internet. In the clip, Anushrut’s video’s audio has been used in an old clip of a WWE match. The video has been created by YouTuber and Instagrammer Jay Roy, who has created a version using an old clip from a WWE match.

The WWE clip is from 2007, wherein Donald Trump and Vince McMahon were taking part in the “Battle of Billionaires” at Wrestlemania. Each billionaire chose a wrestler to represent them. The twist in the match was that the losing wrestler would have to get his head shaved.

Since being shared online, the clip on Instagram alone has garnered over five thousand likes. Majority of the comments, as one would expect, are of people dropping LOL emojis. One person wrote, “Best part of this song is ;jyada kyu kar rahe ho jyadaaaa…’.”

Meanwhile, the original video of the toddler was shared by his dad Anup on micro blogging site, Twitter. Even though one sees the child being cranky and unhappy about the haircut, he does not move much and is seen sitting obediently during the course of the haircut.

My baby Anushrut,Every Parents is struggle pic.twitter.com/wN7B510ZwS — Anup (@Anup20992699) November 22, 2020

Previously, Jay had also edited the little man’s video in which he put popular bollywood tracks in the background. The clip has been edited in such a manner that it looks like the child is lip-syncing the songs. In one of the videos, Jay has put Atif Aslam’s track titled Bakhuda Tumhi Ho. The hit number was a part of Vidya Balan and Shahid Kapoor starrer film Kismat Konnection.

This clip shared on November 29 has garnered over one lakh thirty three thousand views. This video went so viral that Jay, on the very next day, posted another video. This time, he added Himesh Reshammiya’s Tujhe Bhul Jana Jana Mumkin Nahi from the movie Aap Kaa Surroor. The film that was directed by Prashant Chadha had HImesh, Hansika Motwani and Mallika Sherawat in lead roles.

Both these videos garnered hundreds of comments. Most people in the comment section had laughter emojis to share. Some also demanded more such videos in the future.