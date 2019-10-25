Watch: Toddler 'Gym Instructor' Leads Ladies and Makes Them Work out
In a recent video, a toddler is seeing instructing a group of ladies at a gym class while they follow the little one as she grooves to Me Too’ by Meghan Trainor.
Video grab. (Twitter / @gnuman1979)
As fancy as gym classes might appear to be, working out takes effort. Honestly, it's difficult to like working out.
But what if the gym-instructor is a boost to your energy and enthusiasm to enjoy the work out?
In a recent video, that has gone viral, a toddler is seeing instructing a group of ladies at a gym class. The group of adults is seeing following the little one's footsteps as she grooves to Me Too’ by Meghan Trainor.
What adds on to the cuteness of the munchkin is, she even turns to make sure that everyone is following the little instructor.
The video was shared by Twitter user, @gnumab1979, who said, "Their fitness instructor is very short."
The video has garnered nearly 700 likes and 200 retweets.
Their fitness instructor is very short. pic.twitter.com/Rn5dJlLZbq— jamie (@gnuman1979) October 18, 2019
Meanwhile, here's how people reacted to the video:
Love it when she turns and looks at the adults like "why are y'all stealing my best moves?!?"— Samantha Kingston (@SamanthaKings14) October 18, 2019
The power this baby felt @ the parade pic.twitter.com/h1l30L9E8K— Lexi (@lexikiara) October 19, 2019
She was hitting some DEEP squats.— 🎃 Lex's Hex👻 (@Lexi_Caly) October 18, 2019
October 18, 2019
And having twice the fun of anyone there.— Jim Owen (@studenthumanjim) October 18, 2019
This is definitely the cutest video I've seen this week Jamie!— Randy Rhoads (@williamrhoads) October 18, 2019
Haha we love doing this at family parties! We start copying one of the babies dancing and copy and they get the biggest kick out of it!— KtoS (@K2thebizA) October 18, 2019
