1-min read

Watch: Toddler 'Gym Instructor' Leads Ladies and Makes Them Work out

In a recent video, a toddler is seeing instructing a group of ladies at a gym class while they follow the little one as she grooves to Me Too’ by Meghan Trainor.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
Watch: Toddler 'Gym Instructor' Leads Ladies and Makes Them Work out
Video grab. (Twitter / @gnuman1979)

As fancy as gym classes might appear to be, working out takes effort. Honestly, it's difficult to like working out.

But what if the gym-instructor is a boost to your energy and enthusiasm to enjoy the work out?

In a recent video, that has gone viral, a toddler is seeing instructing a group of ladies at a gym class. The group of adults is seeing following the little one's footsteps as she grooves to Me Too’ by Meghan Trainor.

What adds on to the cuteness of the munchkin is, she even turns to make sure that everyone is following the little instructor.

The video was shared by Twitter user, @gnumab1979, who said, "Their fitness instructor is very short."

The video has garnered nearly 700 likes and 200 retweets.

Meanwhile, here's how people reacted to the video:

