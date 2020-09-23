WATCH: Toddler Joins Group of Street Musicians With Toy Trumpet and the Internet is in Awe

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a toddler is seen enjoying and dancing with a group of musicians. Twitter user Simon BRFC Hopkins shared the video and since then it has been doing rounds on the microblogging site.

In the 53 second video, a band of musicians armed with several instruments are seen playing on a street and entertaining pedestrians. The toddler, meanwhile, who seemed to be with a woman, presumably his mother, joined the band of musicians and started dancing around. He also seemed to have a toy trumpet with him which he is seen playing with full fervour, giving the video a really cute vibe.

One of the musicians is also seen encouraging the child who dances around in joy.

"Little kid plays his heart out with street musicians! Hope this makes you all smile," the user captioned the video.

Little kid plays his heart out with street musicians!Hope this makes you all smile ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W5vzKo2o8M — ⚽ Simon BRFC Hopkins ⚽ (@HopkinsBRFC) September 22, 2020

Several Twitter users reacted to the video with people gushing over the toddler's enthusiasm.

"Big smile and some happy tears. This is America showing us what she can be." said one user.

Big smile and some happy tears.This is America showing us what she can be. — Carolyn Wood (@Carolyn84905526) September 22, 2020

The adorable video has been seen more than 2,500 times and collected several likes on the social media platform. One user also thanked Simon for posting the positivity-filled video, saying this is what they needed today.

♥️♥️♥️😊😊😊😊😊Needed that today thank you for sharing — Adele 3.5% (@justadeles1976) September 22, 2020

There seemed to be some confusion regarding the place the video is shot at. One user seemed to think it was New Orleans in Louisiana, given the colourful vibe filled street. Notably famous for the acclaimed festival of Marid Gras, the city is world-renowned for its distinct music and its annual celebrations and festivals coupled with a vibrant nightlife.

That looks like New Orleans to me ♥️ — MrsAA (@MrsAA55) September 22, 2020

Towards the end of the video, the child is slowly led away by the woman as he continues to play the toy trumpet.