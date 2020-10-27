Watch: Toddler of Former Chelsea Goalkeeper 'Playing' Football in Old Video is Melting Hearts

An old video of the son of a footballer scoring a goal has resurfaced online and is gaining traction on social media.

In the video, the toddler could be seen dribbling the ball around and hitting the goal. His goal scoring effort is met with a resounding cheer which could be heard in the video clip.

The video footage featured Josh Turnbull, son of former Chelsea goalkeeper Ross Turnbull, dribbling the ball towards an open goal post. The crowd in attendance cheer ‘Josh’ from the stands and they get louder as he gets closer to the goalpost. They get hysteric and cheer loudly in support as he kicks the ball in, they get even louder when the boy lifts his hands in celebration.

The video footage dates to 2013 when Chelsea won against Everton 2-1 in the Europa League. The adorable incident took place when Chelsea players with their families assembled on the pitch to be part of footballer Paulo Ferreira’s farewell speech. It was then when Josh Turnbull decided to dribble the ball around towards the goalpost. The whole incident was so overwhelming that Ferreira had to pause his speech midway due to the crowds cheering the toddler.

Even though the video is around seven years old, it has gone viral ever since it's been reshared online. It has garnered close to 1,21,600 views on Twitter, with 4400 likes and 891 retweets. Here’s how users reacted to the video after it resurfaced on social media:

One user said, “We need more of this in the world.”

We need more of this in the world! — Gerald (@Gerald_G4) October 26, 2020

Impressed by the toddler’s goal scoring efforts, another said the boy is a “future football star.”

That's a future football star right there — GFerro65(brn2wld) (@GFerro65) October 25, 2020

Gushing about the boy’s adorable goal, one user said that the video can be viewed many times as it “never fails to make me smile.”

No matter how many times I see this it never fails to make me smile https://t.co/Vw6ShTHh8v — Just Amber ‍♀️ (@ag_peach) October 26, 2020

Adorable, isn't it?