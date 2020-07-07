Watch: Toddler Playing Drums Like a Pro with Dad is Winning Hearts

The lockdown has got the best out of some creative heads, especially the ones who have been inclined towards music. Now, a video of a baby playing drums has taken the internet by a storm.

In the 53-second clip shared by Rex Chapman, the toddler can be seen playing drums and enjoying himself. During the course of the adorable video, he also hurt his finger. In the background, one can hear synthesiser and some vocals which are being done by his father. What is more surprising is that the boy is playing the instrument on beat.

The video, which will most certainly win your heart, has already been viewed more than 2.3 Million times on Twitter alone. It has also got over 27 thousand retweets and 91 thousand likes.

Captioning the video, Rex said, “This baby playing the drums with daddy is the best thing you’ll see today. Come for the drums - stay for the boo-boo kiss…”

This baby playing the drums with daddy is the best thing you’ll see today.



Come for the drums - stay for the boo-boo kiss... pic.twitter.com/tekvMkZKGm — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) July 3, 2020

Twitter undoubtedly was very impressed with the little man’s talent and has not hesitated from showering their love and appreciation in the comments section. Further, many people have also shared other videos of kids in which they are playing drums, piano etc.

Have a look at some of the music videos that have been shared in the reply:

Love it! Lennie sends his tune. He has many challenges but is learning to play the piano against the odds pic.twitter.com/c8PDH7gIfz — Lennie's Tunes (@TunesLennie) July 3, 2020

It's never too early pic.twitter.com/o9CCV3JewA — Oliver Kremer (@oliverkremer) July 4, 2020

Loved and we need more of this so had to bring this one back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/62P6KfzmJn — MoeDiddy12 1️⃣2️⃣ (@Mosesjp) July 3, 2020

Quite a few have also dropped in clapping emojis as a mark of appreciation in the reply.

Some other reactions to the post include:

wow — Bridget schoepf (@BridgetSchoepf) July 3, 2020

— omo ope (@ilesanmi_mayowa) July 4, 2020