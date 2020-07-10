Watch: Toddler Pretends to Sleep when Caught Stealing Snacks from Kitchen in Hilarious Video

As kids, most people would have tried or would have successfully pulled off a trick to sneak out their favourite snacks without letting anyone know. While it is true that the thrill of pulling this off as a child is intense but what cannot be ignored is the fact that one did get caught red handed sometimes while being at it.

A recent incident with a little girl will take you back in time. A toddler was caught by someone while she was trying to escape with a packet of snacks.

In the now-viral video, Chris J Vaughn can be heard saying, “Amaala, put it back. You hear me? Open your eyes. I don’t care that your eyes are closed. Put the snacks back in the cabinet Amaala. Oh! You sleep. Yes, I see you”.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Chris wrote, "Did she just act like she's sleeping when i caught her getting snack???"

Till now, the video on Facebook alone has been shared over 32 thousand times. The comments on the video as one would expect are of people funnily reacting to the incident.

A person wrote, "Omg I watched this video like 5 times dying laughing”. Another one commented, “LMFAOOOO!!!+ OMG, this is THE BEST!!!!! Aaaahahahahaha!!!! These kids are a trip!"

Many users also dropped in Laugh out Loud emoji as their comment.



