Watch: Toddler Sings Standing on Hospital Bed, Adorable Video Will Make You Smile

Video of a toddler performing a musical concert in a hospital has been going viral. It seems that the young lad developed his own way to overcome hospital woes. Identified as Miguel, he has caught the internet’s attention with his musical at a hospital ward in Brazil. According to Good News Correspondent, Miguel who was admitted to the hospital for treatment of gastroenteritis, was kept under observation. And while other patients would generally be worried about getting out of the hospital soon, the toddler’s spirit did not dull. So, when his favourite song came up on the TV in his ward, he could not stop himself from joining in and delivering a concert at the hospital.

Singer-songwriter Pericles Faria retweeted the clip on his Twitter timeliness and Miguel instantly caught everyone’s attention. The video showed the young boy dancing in his cradle while holding a spoon in his hand (imitating a mic) as he delivers an energetic performance

Pericles retweeted the clip along with a caption in Brazilian language that translated to, “Good morning with this little angel passing by on the timeline”.

Watch the video here

Bom dia com esse anjinho passando na timeline. https://t.co/Hgi4c6XgfV— Péricles Faria (@periclesfaria) October 7, 2021

Since being posted online, young Miguel’s singing video has received nearly 90 thousand views along with close to 3 thousand likes on Twitter. The clip was also shared by Good News Correspondent on Twitter where users flooded the reply section with appreciative posts for little Miguel.

While some were impressed by Miguel’s positive spirit, others were also impressed by his singing abilities. Emphasizing that music had the power to help heal, a user wrote, “Absolutely adorable and amazing. The baby’s singing Two hearts from the hospital bed. Music does heal and can do wonders to those suffering from low spirit . Thanks for sharing this Good News."

Another user tweeted, “So pure, being a kid is the best stage of life in one lifespan, no stress, no worries their own beautiful world."

Check other reactions here:

Angels like Miguel keep our world beautiful! What a joy and it resonates all over the world! Bless his sweet little heart! Amen!— Tanvir Ahmed (@TanvirA41928430) October 11, 2021

So sweet beta, god bless you and pull you out of all your troubles.— Vishal Srivastava (@Vishal_chhoti) October 11, 2021

Waw Soooooooooooooo Cute.🇮🇳🇬🇧🌸🌺😍😎🥳🥳😘Stay blessed at all times.— Soniagill (@Soniagi53409424) October 11, 2021

The video is a reminder of the fact that if you have a positive outlook towards things, you may just be able to conquer every difficulty with a smile.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.