Watch: Toddler Steals Show While Walking on the Ramp During Fashion Event

Modeling and walking the ramp does not come naturally to most people, but one toddler shows that she was born to be a confident runway model. An Instagram video that is now doing the rounds on social media shows how a young girl aces the runway walk and could be termed as a personification of confidence.

The video which was originally posted on TikTok was shared by fashion photographer Kristen Weaver on Instagram Reel earlier this week. Viewed by over 70.1k Instagram the toddler has delighted netizens for her sheer innocence and stage presence. The girl dressed in a pink frock is seen entering the stage with a nonchalant yet self-important aura. With each step, the girl establishes her presence and compels the audience to pay full attention to her. The toddler pauses for a moment on the ramp as she looks at her audience and flips her skirt. She then twirls and walks back with the same stride.

Weaver mentioned in the caption, “this is my video from TikTok that blew up and went viral. Lots of people are sharing it.” Weaver further mentioned that the same video which she posted on TikTok has received around 18 million views, and she never expected it to blow up. The toddler, who goes by Abrianna, is described by Weaver as “an angel.” The caption also read, “I’m glad she’s making everyone so happy! She is the World’s Perfect Toddler 2021!”

Actress La Veda Davis complimented Abrianna and shared some of the mannerisms and quirks of the toddler which she found quite worthy of praise as she wrote in the comments section, “It’s the Zoolander stare, the skill to show off her dress and the awesome ‘profile Dior Pose’ for me!! She’s precious and understands the assignment.”

Another viewer mentioned how the toddler exudes cuteness as they wrote, “She’s so cute. And the star of the whole show.” One user was curious to know the origins of Adrianna’s swagger as they wrote, “Who taught her all that sass?”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here