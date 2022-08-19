Watch: Toddler’s Adorable Reaction to Fireworks is the Most Wholesome Thing on Internet

Fireworks painting the sky into a thousand blinding lights is a sight for the sore eyes. Not only children but adults are also mesmerised by the display of fireworks in the night sky. A video of a toddler gazing at the amazing fireworks has taken the internet by storm. The toddler has stolen the hearts of the netizens with her adorable expressions.

Shared on Twitter by an account named, This profile will make you happy, the video captured the beautiful “moment” of the surprised 11-month-old baby. “This moment right here,” wrote the user.

This moment right here pic.twitter.com/vxJBmEPxZq — This profile will makes you happy 😊 (@Profilecure) August 16, 2022

The 12-second video showed a toddler staring at the brilliant fireworks exhibition in the sky with eyes full of wonder. The text layout in the clip revealed that it was the kid’s first fireworks show and the little one was amazed at the breathtaking sight.

The newborn, awestruck by the view continued to gaze at the fireworks, smiling in astonishment. Meanwhile, an adult covered the tot’s ears so that the splitting sound did not damage the eardrums of the 11-month-old.

Social media users have poured their hearts out in the comments, watching the toddler’s innocence. While one Twitterati was allured by the kid’s smile and wrote, “That smile made my day,” another user called the video “wholesome.”

That smile made my day ❤️ — Doctor panda🐼 🤝 (@Doctorpanda11) August 16, 2022

Wholesome period 🥺 — ᴹꨄ (@itsmona01) August 17, 2022

In a similar case, a 2-year-old boy’s reaction upon seeing the blazing fireworks in the sky also went viral. He pressed both his ears with his hands and was shocked to watch the firecrackers illuminating the sky. By the end of the video, he clapped at the wonderful sight.

