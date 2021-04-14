WATCH: Toddler's Adorable Way of Asking Father to Wait Unless She Finishes Her Cookie Will Melt Your Heart

If adults around the world need coffee to get their day started, then a majority of kids probably need a cookie every morning to kick off their schedule. This can be seen in a recent video attracting millions of views on Facebook, where a toddler is seen asking her father to wait for two minutes so that she can finish her cookie and vitamins and can help her father make coffee.

The video was shared by First We Feast on their Facebook channel on Saturday where an adorable little girl is seen having her breakfast that consists of a cookie and vitamins. The forty-one-second video shows how the young girl is asking her father to wait for her as she finishes her breakfast. That is when a woman asks her why she is asking her dad to wait. The young girl replies so that she could make coffee for her father. As the girl finishes off her breakfast, the video jumps to the shot where she is held by her father who guides her on how to use the coffee machine. The child inserts the cup into the machine and presses a few buttons, making her father the perfect cup of espresso.

This adorable video has been viewed by over 2.2 million people on Facebook since it was shared on the social media platform. With around 25k reactions, the video has certainly melted many hearts. Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “What a cutie pie! Daddy can wait 12 min happily."Talking about their own child who is of the same age, one user wrote, “So gorgeous! My little boy is exactly like this with starting the washing machine cycle."

Those parents whose children have grown up were also reminded of their own days when their kids were younger, as one user commented, “This made me miss when my daughter was this little.” Another user was smitten by the cuteness of the girl as she wrote, “So cute! The way she talks, sweet little girl.”

