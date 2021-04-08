WATCH: Toddler's Failed Baking Attempt in Hilarious Viral Video Will Leave You in Splits

The internet is a big fan of cute kid videos. Off late, videos of kids attempting to cook have become a trend and the internet is filled with such videos. Lockdowns following the coronavirus outbreak had many people trying their hands at cooking for the first time. So, while your cooking may or may not have given you fruitful results, the cooking trend did give birth to a new trend of cooking video by kids.

In another such video that’s making rounds on the internet, an adorable kid can be seen all decked up with his apron and chef hat for what looks likes a baking experiment. The video was originally shared on the Instagram page of this 3-year-old boy named Ilirian Kamaraj. This particular snippet features Ilirian trying to add flour to a bowl. But as he raises a cup filled with flour to add to the bowl, he bends a little too much to the back. As a result, the flour drops all over his face and he can be seen getting it in his eyes too. The video has got over 26 thousand likes already and people have been sharing their reactions to the video.

While many found the video innocently comical, they were also concerned for the poor boy. A user commented, “Oh no hope he’s ok”, while another user wrote, “Ops ! I don’t want to laugh but… I feel sorry …”.

While this video may Ilirian’s failed attempt, other videos on his profile suggest that we have a star chef in making. This baby chef has over 65K followers and receives thousands of views on his videos. He surely is a social media star already.

In one of his video, he could be seen preparing to make pancakes.

He will surely make you a fan with his cooking skill and cuteness.

