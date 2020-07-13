Watch: Toddler's Rant on COVID-19 Lockdown is Quite 'Relatable' for All

The lockdown imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus has impacted both children and adults. In a video, which is now going viral, shows a toddler rant about how ‘frustrating’ the lockdown is and netizens can’t stop relating to it.

In the clip, a baby girl can be heard speaking about how terrible it is that the ice cream truck is shut down.

She can also be heard cribbing about the fact that her favourite places like Mcdonalds etc are closed. She says, "The water jug place is shut down which is my favourite place. We can’t go anywhere, not even McDonald’s and that’s my favourite restaurant".

The video, which has till now got more than seven million views on Twitter alone, is also being widely liked by users.

Shared by a user named Shukela, who has captioned her post as, "When you are 4 years old and lockdown is starting to frustrate you".

When you are 4 years old and lockdown is starting to frustrate you pic.twitter.com/sZ92h9v9Ax — Shukela (@Ngu_Spesh) July 9, 2020

Majority of the users have lauded the four-year-old for articulation ability and have also related to her concerns.

One person, who seemed to be impressed with the toddler wrote, "Tell me how come this sweet baby acknowledges both that it is really hard to be in quarantine AND that it is necessary to stay safe. Literally she’s way more mature than some of these adults who throw tantrums for being asked to wear a mask."

Tell me how come this sweet baby acknowledges both that it is really hard to be in quarantine AND that it is necessary to stay safe. Literally she’s way more mature than some of these adults who throw tantrums for being asked to wear a mask. — ariel 🌱 (@bbymillennial) July 9, 2020

Another user, who related to her sentiments said, "I totally feel her. Everything that is fun is shut down: dramatic truth. Kids’ brains need play and movement. This is tough."

I totally feel her. Everything that is fun is shut down: dramatic truth. Kids’ brains need play and movement. This is tough. — ChristineP (@ChristineParini) July 10, 2020

Have a look at some other reactions:

The lockdown is upsetting her & her home girls, honestly! — wow someone actually (@TinahN_) July 9, 2020

“The only thing that’s open, is NOTHING”😂😂😂 — Philile (@DrMom_Cooks) July 9, 2020

I love how her parents aren't doing that "Just stop crying and eat your food" but are genuinely listening to her voice out her frustrations ♥️♥️😭 — Vutlhari (@Vuvu_M2) July 9, 2020

She's actually so bright. So aware and well spoken. She's also very in touch with how she feels. Amazing for just 4 years old ! Good job to her parents. ❤️ — cutie (@tinyikoshereen) July 9, 2020

Shorty venting and they laughing. She paused like “so... ima joke?” 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/InqgQvaBHC — Kiss my black ass. (@chefphoteamuh) July 9, 2020





