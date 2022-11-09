WATCH: Toddler's Reaction After Seeing Her Face Transformed by Snapchat Filter Goes Viral

A hilarious reaction of a toddler was captured on camera after she looked at her own face with a scary Snapchat filter. The little girl identified to be Myla McCarthy was apparently playing on her mother’s phone along with her sister Maggie, according to Newsflare. The sibling duo was trying different Snapchat filters as they recorded themselves when the scary Halloween filter appeared on camera. It did not only cause the 18-month-old’s face to change but also frightened her to the point that she ended up swearing.

The toddler says, “Oh, s***” upon the appearance of the scary filter, while her sister Maggie who is giggling in the background responded, “You don’t say that.” According to the portal, the girl’s mother Mara McCarthy revealed being unsure when she heard the word come out of her daughter’s mouth. However, the 35-year-old believes that little Myla must have learned it from her sisters or while watching TikTok videos that are seemingly played aloud in their house located in Shrewsbury, Shrops.

While sharing her reaction, Mara stated that she was initially shocked when Maggie showed her the video calling it ‘hilarious.’ The 35-year-old did not expect to watch Myla swearing but admitted that the clip did make her laugh. Mara explained that there’s no denying that the little girl did swear but looking at the fact that nobody expects to see a zombie looking back at you with your own face, the mother thinks it was a ‘perfectly fair response.’

She said, “I’m cautious about swearing. I don’t do it around the girls, mostly because I don’t want them to embarrass me. I’ve always been quite careful about the words we use, but it gets harder as they get older and hear it from their friendship groups and social media.” Mara, who is a hairdresser by profession is currently on maternity break. Explaining the incident, the mother revealed it was her daughter Maggie who ran back to show her the clip as soon as it was filmed. Watch the video below:



The older sister was apparently trying to record Myla’s responses to different filters and make some nice videos of her. She added, “Maggie was just trying to take some nice videos of Myla. She thought it was hysterical.” Mara also opened up about the precaution she is taking on the swearing factor that took place in her home. “I’ve asked the older girls not to acknowledge the word if she says it again, but it is very hard to keep a straight face,” she concluded.

