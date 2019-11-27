Watch: Toronto Couple's Gender Reveal Video Goes Viral for its Powerful Message

‘Gender-reveal’ videos often float around on the internet. In this kind of celebration, parents announce the gender of their unborn babies to their family and friends. The most stereotypical way to make this announcement is to demarcate them by using pink and blue colours—pink for girls and blue for boys.

Now a couple from Toronto made a gender-reveal video with a strong message in the end, and the clip is going viral for all the right reasons. To take a jibe at this socially constructed concept around ‘gender’, this couple posted a satirical take on. They both are surrounded by their friends and dear ones for the celebration when they all countdown to the main action.

Once the expectant father breaks open a smoke grenade, it spouts out plumes of dark green smoke, instead of the usual pink or blue-coloured smoke.

And that is when chaos enters.

Everybody can be seen visibly terrorized at the turn of events and the mother pretends to be utterly shocked. The father then apologises to everyone and one final note appears right in the end, which is a slap on this entire system. The message read, “Gender is a construct”.

Satire, indeed, done right!

The video, which was initially shared on TikTok, didn’t take too long to go viral on other social media platforms. Mixed reactions poured in from all parts of the world, where some seemed totally confused, some cracked jokes and some lauded the couple’s sense of humour.

“Hulk's gender reveal was so emotional,” joked one user. Another wrote, “The only gender reveal party that matters.”

