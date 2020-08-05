WATCH: Tourist Accidentally Damages 19th Century Sculpture While Posing for Pic in Italy Museum

Italian Carabinieri military police released CCTV footage on Tuesday (August 4) of a tourist damaging a 19th-century sculpture by Antonio Canova by sitting on it while posing for a photograph.

The tourist, whose face is blurred in the CCTV footage, leans on the plaster model of the "Paolina Borghese Bonaparte as Venus Victrix" as he posed for a picture during a visit to the Gypsotheca Antonio Canova museum in the northern village of Possagno on Friday (July 31).

As he got up, he accidentally snapped off part of the sculpture's foot, examined the damage and then casually left the room. Three toes were damaged, police said.

The museum and police said he was an Austrian man who was part of a group of tourists visiting the museum. Carabinieri's northern Treviso division said they had since identified the man, and that he was the husband of the woman who organised the tour.

The Gypsotheca Antonio Canova museum is where the great Italian's sculptor's original plaster cast models are on display in his hometown, where he was born in 1757.

Canova's majestic early 1800s marble statue version of 'Paolina Borghese Bonaparte as Venus Victrix' is on display in Rome's Galleria Borghese.

The 'Venus Victrix', whose naked model was Paolina Borghese, wife of Napoleon Bonaparte, is his most famous work.