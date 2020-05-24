BUZZ

Watch: Touristy Penguins Visit an Art Museum in US as COVID-19 Continues to Keep Humans Indoors

Penguins enjoying their day out | Image credit: YouTube

Regular residents of Kansas City Zoo, the penguins were let out for a day tour to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Mo.

While most people are locked down at home, a group of penguins are busy touring an art museum in the United States of America.

According to a report published in Insider, the penguins went to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Mo. The picture accessed by the portal also shows how the birds are roaming around in the empty museum. The tour was organised by the museum and Kansas City Zoo, which is the home to the touring penguins.

In a video that has been shared by Kansas City Zoo’s YouTube channel, Randy Wisthoff, the executive director of the zoo can be heard saying, “We're always looking for ways to enrich their lives and stimulate their days and during this shutdown period, our animals really miss visitors coming up to see them”.

Randy also revealed that the penguins were happy to visit the museum and totally loved their experience over there.

Julián Zugazagoitia, the director of the art museum in the video, said that the penguins seemed to appreciate the works of Caravaggio more than that of Monet. He said, "They seemed, definitely, to react much better to Caravaggio than to Monet”.

The type of penguins that are seen in the snap are identified as Humboldt.


