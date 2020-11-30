Watch: Toxic Foam Spills Over Water Bodies in Madurai After Rain Batters City

Local water bodies in Madurai recently were seen filled up with toxic foam after the city received heavy rains for some time on Saturday.

The water levels in the Vaigai river and the Sellur pond in Madurai rose significantly after heavy rains lashed parts of the city for almost two hours. The foam was a result of the mixing of wastewater in ponds and the river with the rain, reported news agency ANI.

Tamil Nadu: Toxic foam floats on parts of the Vaigai river and the Sellur pond, Madurai due to water pollutionHeavy rains lashed Madurai last night and the water levels rose at the pond & Vaigai riverMixing of waste water in ponds & the river, with the rain, formed the foam pic.twitter.com/dXX3WJ4Gsk — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

The officials of the fire department were then called in to spray water along a channel of the Vaigai river, over a bridge in the Sellur area.

#WATCH | Toxic foam scatters, as fire department sprays water on it along a channel of the Vaigai river, over a bridge in the Sellur area of Madurai. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/QGmKGSMRsz — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

Pollution has been a major cause of concern and a result of it is the formation of toxic foam over the water bodies. Delhi's Yamuna river has often borne the brunt of the pollutants over the years with foam floating over the river surface often seen due to detergents containing high levels of phosphate content.

The pollutants are believed to be coming from detergents reaching the river through open drains, dhobi ghats and households.

The first few months into the lockdown gave a much required breather for the water bodies as with less people coming out, the pollution levels also went down with it. But as the festive season returned, it brought the toxicity along with it. Recently, devotees were seen offering prayers to the rising sun as toxic foam floated on the surface of polluted Yamuna river during Chhath Puja celebrations in New Delhi.

Delhi: Toxic foam seen floating on the surface of river Yamuna.Visuals from Kalindi Kunj area. pic.twitter.com/RtWhSR0fyn — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Chennai's Korratur area also received torrential rainfall that resulted in several shops being inundated with water, causing huge loss to property. Some parts of Rameswara also faced waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from ANI)