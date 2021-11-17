WATCH: Toy Seller’s Kid Hugging a Little Boy is Melting Hearts Online

Children are considered the very epitome of purity and innocence. And this is why they evoke such unadulterated love from one and all. Unaware of the world’s materialistic pursuits, a kid doesn’t know the difference between rich and poor. One such video of two kids playing, despite their social standing, is going viral on the internet. It is also an apt lesson for people who discriminate against others because of their class and caste. In the viral video, the little boy, who has been identified as Kiansh Dete, is seen dancing with a toy seller’s son on the roadside. The other kid also enjoyed Kiansh’s company. Moments later in the video, the toy seller’s son goes on to give Kiansh a warm and tight hug. The super sweet encounter was captured by Kiansh’s mother. She shared the video on the Instagram page, which is dedicated to her son. While posting the clip, she also added the Yaaron (Unplugged) music in the background.

Watch the full video here:

The video, which was shared two weeks ago, has so far racked up over 22.1 million views and hundreds of adorable reactions. Instagram users loved the video and were in total awe of the children’s kind hearts and innocence. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Omg these kids share a strong message through their innocence,” while another said, “Bachpan gareeb ameer nhi dekhta (childhood does not differentiate between rich and poor).” Many praised the kid’s upbringing and filled the comments section with heart emoticons. A user said, “How to be true with your heart, great parenting." A number of Instagram pages have also reshared this video.

Posting the heart-warming clip, The Indian Feed wrote that Kiansh has a valuable lesson for everyone on humanity and equality. They mentioned that the video showcases how much people can learn from kids. Adding the hashtags – Uplifting, Inspiring, and Humanity they concluded the post.

