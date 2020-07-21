BUZZ

Watch: Tractor Being Driven Up a Steep Stairway in Kedarnath Leaves Netizens Baffled

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ Susanta Nanda)

A tractor was driven up the stairs to carry heavy machinery for the construction of Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 21, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
In a viral video that has baffled netizens, a tractor was spotted being driven up a steep flight of stairs at Uttarakhand's Kedarnath temple.

The Himalayan temple is currently under construction and the tractor was filmed carrying heavy machinery up the slope, while five to six people were also seen sitting on it.

While the tractor was seeing go about a bumpy ride, there were also a couple of people around to help balance and support the load being carried.

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who said, "It can happen only in India."

The video that went viral has left netizens in a divided opinion. While many have commended the ingenuity of the move, many have pointed out that these steps aren't meant to carry the load of such a heavy tractor. It might destroy the construction for pilgrims.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director at Sonalika, identified the vehicle as one of the company's tractors. Taking to LinkedIn he said, "Proud to see our smallest tractor doing the impossible. Climbing mountain stairs while carrying 6 people and heavy equipment."

