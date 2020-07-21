Watch: Tractor Being Driven Up a Steep Stairway in Kedarnath Leaves Netizens Baffled

In a viral video that has baffled netizens, a tractor was spotted being driven up a steep flight of stairs at Uttarakhand's Kedarnath temple.

The Himalayan temple is currently under construction and the tractor was filmed carrying heavy machinery up the slope, while five to six people were also seen sitting on it.

While the tractor was seeing go about a bumpy ride, there were also a couple of people around to help balance and support the load being carried.

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who said, "It can happen only in India."

It can happen only in India🙏 pic.twitter.com/HjI0knXB04 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2020

The video that went viral has left netizens in a divided opinion. While many have commended the ingenuity of the move, many have pointed out that these steps aren't meant to carry the load of such a heavy tractor. It might destroy the construction for pilgrims.

Hats off to their knowledge on Center of Gravity, Equilibrium, Weight Distribution, Motion and Balancing.Looks like all are exponents of Physics — Shashanka Shekhar Nayak (@ShashankaSNayak) July 20, 2020

But... it's damn scary — Sunita Singh (@SunitaS82232224) July 20, 2020

😳😳 This requires a lot of patience for the driver. Hats off to him 👍🏼👍🏼 — @ulVaiद्य (@AttulV) July 19, 2020

Calculative load management, risky though. — P.K.K (@PradeepKRKAR1) July 19, 2020

Crazy...hats of to the driver, tractor and load manager 👏👏👏👏😯😯 pic.twitter.com/E4PmZsuO9n — Rajashree V Shenoy 🇮🇳 (@rajashree1974) July 19, 2020

Absolutely stupid and dangerous! This could have gone wrong in so many ways!!!!! — aampatriot (@aampatriot1) July 19, 2020

Raman Mittal, Executive Director at Sonalika, identified the vehicle as one of the company's tractors. Taking to LinkedIn he said, "Proud to see our smallest tractor doing the impossible. Climbing mountain stairs while carrying 6 people and heavy equipment."