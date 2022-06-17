WATCH: Traffic Cop Sweeps Road, Makes Sure No One Skids on Gravel

Some of the good gestures by people in uniform play a big role in keeping humanity alive and spirited. It surely etches a special place in everyone’s heart and is remembered forever. Just like this recent video of traffic police sweeping the road is winning hearts on the internet. Armed with a broom, the cop is sweeping aside the small gravel, to ensure the road safety for all the motorists. Tweeted by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Thursday, the video has gone crazy viral on the internet.

Needless to say, the small pebbles, rocks, and gravel can be a nightmare for the commuters on the road, and especially for the two-wheelers, who are at risk of slipping in the middle of the road. Apart from vehicles getting skid, gravel can also lead to the risk of tire punctures in the middle of the road. Avoiding the same risk, the cop was seen getting his hand dirty in the short clip and started sweeping the road while the rest of the vehicles were standing on a red signal behind him.

In the now-viral video, while the cop is clearing the road, another man can be seen standing behind him, who kept his arms wide open to make sure that the vehicles go around the cop in a manner that he doesn’t get hurt. While posting the video, the IAS officer wrote in the caption, “Respect for you,” and ended the caption with a joining hands emoticon. The video, which has been viewed more than a million times and has garnered over 74 thousand likes, has been posted with Ali Zafar’s trending song Jhoom.

Well, this isn’t the first time a traffic cop was recorded while sweeping the road. Earlier, in 2020, a cop in Odisha’s Cuttack was seen clearing the debris from the road. Later that cop was also felicitated by his senior officials for his good gesture. The video went instantly viral, and people were appreciating him for his deed.

What do you think about the video? Have you ever come across such a gesture?

