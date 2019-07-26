Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

WATCH: Traffic Held Up In Kerala as Flock of Ducks Crosses Road in 'Disciplined' Group

Whether it be cows or other cattle, seeing animals cross roads in herds is not a very uncommon sight in India and almost always manages to hold traffic up.

News18.com

July 26, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
WATCH: Traffic Held Up In Kerala as Flock of Ducks Crosses Road in 'Disciplined' Group
Image credits: Twitter/@guffawer.
In Western countries, the reason for Traffic sprawls is usually one reason - vehicles.

In India, there are a few more options which could be the reason why there's traffic. The factors can usually be from weather conditions like rain, which caused water-logging, pedestrians casually crossing a major highway road, or an all too familiar one: animal crossing.

Whether it be cows or other cattle, seeing animals cross roads in herds is not a very uncommon sight in India, which also almost always manages to hold traffic up.

In one similar strain, a video of a flock of ducks which were crossing a busy road in Kerala and held up traffic owing to their mass movement, has surfaced.

In the video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road.

"A different type of traffic jam in #Kerala #DuckTales" the tweet is captioned.

Netizens replied to the tweet sharing their surprise for how 'disciplined' the ducks looked.

Traffic signals of the world don't apply to animals, or in this case, birds.

