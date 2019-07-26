WATCH: Traffic Held Up In Kerala as Flock of Ducks Crosses Road in 'Disciplined' Group
Whether it be cows or other cattle, seeing animals cross roads in herds is not a very uncommon sight in India and almost always manages to hold traffic up.
Image credits: Twitter/@guffawer.
In Western countries, the reason for Traffic sprawls is usually one reason - vehicles.
In India, there are a few more options which could be the reason why there's traffic. The factors can usually be from weather conditions like rain, which caused water-logging, pedestrians casually crossing a major highway road, or an all too familiar one: animal crossing.
In one similar strain, a video of a flock of ducks which were crossing a busy road in Kerala and held up traffic owing to their mass movement, has surfaced.
In the video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road.
"A different type of traffic jam in #Kerala #DuckTales" the tweet is captioned.
A different type of traffic jam in #Kerala #DuckTales pic.twitter.com/OP1hoghxuP
— Amush Booshe (@guffawer) July 25, 2019
Netizens replied to the tweet sharing their surprise for how 'disciplined' the ducks looked.
Disciplined. 😃
— Manu (@Chimpu_Man) July 25, 2019
So organized and disciplined
— ABHISHEK JAINN (@AbhishekJainn9) July 26, 2019
I would lv to stuck in this traffic jam....So #disciplined #IncredibleIndia #Kerala #GodsOwnCountry #DuckTales #duckduckgo #duckrights 😂
— Praveen Bable (@praveen_bable) July 26, 2019
And they are walking in such disciplined manner!
— Savitha (@SavithaKartha) July 26, 2019
But unlike humans, see how disciplined they are— Reshmy (@reshmyrajeev) July 26, 2019
Traffic signals of the world don't apply to animals, or in this case, birds.
