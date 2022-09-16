WATCH: Train Ride Across Japan's 'Maple-leaf Tunnel' Stuns Internet

A video going viral shows a picturesque view of the ‘Maple Tunnel’ located in Kibune between Ichihara and Ninose on the Kurama Line in Japan’s Kyoto. The video shows a train running along the line; as it enters the tunnel, the loco pilot switches off the lights and a surreal view of colourful maple trees is seen.

The video was shared by Twitter user Taras Gresco, who in the caption wrote, “To allow riders to better view autumn leaves, the driver of this Eizan Electric Railway train on the Kurama Line switches off the lights so passengers can better view this “Maple Tunnel” outside #Kyoto. Another reason to love #Japan’s rail culture.” To note, this video was originally posted in November 2021.

This is stunning! To allow riders to better view autumn leaves, the driver of this Eizan Electric Railway train on the Kurama Line switches off the lights so passengers can better view this "Maple Tunnel" outside #Kyoto. Another reason to love #Japan's rail culture. pic.twitter.com/EKM6mcqM76 — Taras Grescoe 🚇 (@grescoe) September 13, 2022

Netizens were in awe of the surreal landscape as Japan once again proved its uniqueness in advancing modern technology without disrupting the stunning natural landscape. Twitter users applauded Japan’s technological advancement. A user recalled his experience of being on the train and witnessing the view of the Momiji Tunnel. “I experienced it and thought it was a malfunction, at first. It was stunningly beautiful,” the user wrote.

I experienced it and thought it was a malfunction, at first. It was stunningly beautiful. — Arcistoteles (@pascaltacular) September 14, 2022

Another user remarked that the video is somehow reminiscent of the famous train ride scene out of ‘Spirited Away’, Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli’s one of the most famous productions that changed Japanese Animation forever.

This somehow reminded me of the train ride scene of Spirited Away. — Amir Kalajdzini (@AmirKalajdzini) September 14, 2022

A third one commented, “How wonderful! Great appreciation of beauty and nature! It is such a pleasant integration of appreciating your environment.”

How wonderful! Great appreciation of beauty and nature! It is such a pleasant integration of appreciating your environment. ❤️❤️💖 — Di& Lu (@DianeLu10) September 13, 2022

This famous tunnel – Momiji Tunnel continues for about 820 feet. The viral clip has garnered over 688k views and people have re-shared it widely on social media platforms.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here