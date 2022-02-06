WATCH: Train Running Amid Snowfall in Shimla is Truly a Sight to Behold

Recently, the hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh received a fresh spell of snow, turning capital city Shimla into a stunning winter wonderland. Undoubtedly, Shimla covered in all snow feels like white heaven on Earth, with snow-capped mountains, and houses making it look even more magnificent. And the recent snowfall resulting in the white blanket on everything turned the summer capital of Himachal Pradesh into more picturesque.

In a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, a snow-covered train is running amid snowfall in Shimla which is a sight to behold. The video shared by the news agency shows how mesmerising a landscape that is covered with snow can look when a train is seen running across it. The video begins with a snow-covered train moving very slowly on the tracks which are also buried deep under the snow. The train can be seen charging towards the front at a steady pace. Then the camera pans to capture the scenic landscape view of the hills, houses, and trees which were all covered in snow and looked breath-taking.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Train services continue amid snowfall in Shimla. pic.twitter.com/TOmOs3luT0— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

The clip, which is melting the hearts of the netizens, showed that the roofs of the houses and right about any other structure are covered in a crisp layer of snow. The heart-warming video is little more than a minute long and is made while it is still snowing which brought out the beauty of the landscape right through it.

The agency tweeted this video yesterday evening and since then it has more than 1,000 likes and many people have also appreciated the snowfall in Shimla through comments.

What do you think about this beautiful video?

