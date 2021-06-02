WATCH: Transparent Swimming Pool 'Floating' in London Sky Has Left Internet Feeling Giddy

The world’s first-ever floating swimming pool has recently been opened in London. The transparent Sky Poolis 82-feet long, suspended between the 10th floors of two luxury Embassy Gardens apartment blocks in southwest London. Ever since the dazzling aerial view of the pool surfaced online, the pictures are attracting eyeballs. But, it seems to have not gone down well with the netizens as they find it as a ‘nightmare’. Around 115 feet above the ground level, the swimming pool area is one of its kind, as per Embassy Gardens. It can hold 50 tonnes of water and also features a rooftop bar and spa with views of the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye, and the US Embassy.

Built by structural engineers Eckersley O’Callaghan, a two-bedroom apartment in the skyscraper costs more than £1 million ($1.4 million). As per the reports, only residents of the building and their guests will be able to use it.

Announcing the launch of the Sky Pool, Embassy Gardens shared a post on Instagram, mentioning that the structure will be filled with 148,000 litres of water. According to the website of Embassy Gardens, they came up with the concept in 2013. They wanted to develop an outdoor swimming pool and then decided the only space large enough was between the Legacy Buildings.

While the director of the project, Brian Eckersley boasts of swimming in the pool as similar to flying, Twitterattis are squeamish at the idea of experiencing it more than100ft in the air and calling it a ‘recipe for disaster’ and ‘a nightmare’.

Here are some of the reactions:

NOPE > Sky Pool: World's first 'floating' pool between tower blocks - BBC News #floatingpool https://t.co/TutxHeHv7t— Ian Taylor (@UCHantsDude) June 1, 2021

Good for them……but me???Hell no!!!Scared to death of heights https://t.co/rKBVv4KDZG— Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) June 1, 2021

One of the users wrote, “Not swimming out over that glass death pool nope nope nope." Another comment read, “I love heights but some things just aren’t worth it. I’ll stick to in-ground pools."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here