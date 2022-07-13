WATCH: Truck Carrying 20,000 kg of Potato Chips Catches Fire in US, Video Goes Viral

A truck carrying more than 20 tonnes of chips and other items caught fire in US Florida last week. Responding to the reports of the incident that took place at around 2 PM on July 7, a team of Ocala Fire Rescue was rushed to the site. A video of the incident shared by the department on Facebook shows firefighters attempting to douse the fire as packets of chips continue flowing down from the back of the trailer detached from the truck. The rescue team, using a pre-connected hose-line and a jet stream, eventually managed to douse the fire averting bigger damage.

The truck of the detached trailer remained unaffected by the fire and thankfully, no injuries were reported in the indecent. “Crews from Engine 4 and Rescue 3 attacked the flames using a pre-connected hose line, while firefighters from Engine 3 and Tower 1 prepared to deploy Engine 4’s deck gun – a high capacity jet stream used to knock down fires with a clear line of sight, ” the department wrote narrating the rescue efforts in a Facebook post.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A trailer carrying 20 tons of snacks caught on fire in Ocala, FL. Footage shows a cascade of melted potato chips and plastic bags pouring out of the back of the trailer as a fire crew worked to contain the blaze. <br><br>No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. <a href=”https://t.co/EQQ9MFCgKU”>pic.twitter.com/EQQ9MFCgKU</a></p>— NowThis (@nowthisnews) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1546661367901552640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Reacting to the post, social media users lauded the efforts of Ocala Fire Rescue in ensuring the safety of everyone around. “Great job like always! God Bless you,” wrote a user while another was all praise for the truck driver for his quick actions to take the trailer to an empty field. “Don’t forget the quick-acting employees that move the trailer to the empty field so it wouldn’t burn anything else!” he wrote.

In a similar incident last month, over 4500 kgs of fireworks loaded on the back of a truck went ablaze on the New Jersey interstate highway. The driver pulled the truck over to the side after noticing a fire on the carrier. The fire soon spread to the firework loaded on the truck, starting a display of colours in the sky over the highway. The highway had to be closed as Tanker Task Force was rushed to control the fire on site.

