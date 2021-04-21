WATCH: Truck Crashes into Ditch after Reckless Overtaking on Florida Highway

A video of a speedy truck ending up into a ditch after taking a reckless overtaking manoeuvre has been doing rounds on the internet.

The incident happened in Florahome, Florida, on April 13 and was recorded in the dashcam of a log truck. The footage shows a pickup truck trying to overhaul vehicles running on the highway. In an attempt to overtake speeding automobiles, the truck seems to lose control and rushes straight into a ditch flying on the shoulder of a freeway. The video captured by the log truck shows mud rising up in the air as the truck slides across the ditch.

The man whose dashboard camera captured the scene said, “This is a video taken with a dashcam in a log truck going 62 mph when someone trying to pass everyone including me on the shoulder of the highway with oncoming traffic including two loaded school buses.”

Netizens have condemned the reckless driving of the pickup driver. While one of the users wrote, “High speed for short life,” the other wondered, “What was the pickup trucker thinking?”

Not long ago, one such video from Brazil had gone viral which showed a truck started rolling off the cliff towards the ditch while its driver was standing outside.

The stupefying video captured a fully loaded cargo truck rolling on its own, hitting the driver on its way out. The driver chased it and managed to embark upon it. He risked his life and was fortunate enough to stop it barrelling off the cliff in nick of time.

Seeing the clip, netizens lauded the driver and appreciated his brave effort.

In 2019, another video was released by Illinois State Police as a warning to drivers to slow down, especially while driving on icy roads. The incident showed two troopers helping a woman changing a flat tyre on the highway when a truck got out of control sliding across the highway. It overturned and barrelled towards the troopers and women.

