Watch: Truck Driver Gets Plane Stuck under Foot-Bridge, Leaves Netizens in Splits

Heavy vehicles have a huge possibility of getting stuck under a bridge. However, something unusual has happened in China when an airplane got stuck under a footbridge instead. The video of the airplane stuck under a footbridge in China's Harbin area and the efforts being used to take it out has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in splits.

The incident happened when a trailer truck was transporting a fuselage (main body) of a commercial jet liner with the driver trying to decipher what has happened and later looked out for ways to take the stuck airplane out.

According to the video shared by Chinese news agency Xinhua, the airplane was being transported after it was disassembled.

According to the news agency, the driver of the trailer truck had to deflate the tyres of his vehicle after which the airplane was taken out. The entire procedure has left people on social media bursting out in laughter.

The deflating of the tyres helped lower the entire setup and created space between the airplane body and the base of the bridge.

As reported, experts said that the method used to get the stuck airplane out could work because the tyres of trailer trucks are usually very high.

Later the driver had to re-inflate the tyres so that he could transport the plane to its destination.

An airplane was stuck under a footbridge in Harbin, China. Watch how it was removed by a witty driver pic.twitter.com/Puxi4l1AEa — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) October 21, 2019

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 23 thousand times and garnered over 400 likes. It has been retweeted 137 times so far.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

Now this is bizzare 😨 — Diya40 (@Diya401) October 22, 2019

The samy witty driver who created the disaster in the first place?An unbelievable idiot. — Jape Puntila (@JapePuntila) October 21, 2019

Sometimes biggest of d problems are solved just by letting out some air😆 — DR_RA (@agrawal_rishi12) October 21, 2019

Some even said that why the driver/planner did not check the route before transporting the airplane.

Why the driver/planners did not check the path and verified that the thing will be transportable by truck? — تبدیلی ریجیکٹڈ (@beenish_rana) October 21, 2019

Whoever planned the transport route should be fired for not checking underpass heights against the combined height of the fuselage and trailer.I first heard of this trick when a load was stuck in the entrance of the Lincoln Tunnel(?) In NY. A young girl dreamed up the solution. — Thanis Grant 🕯📰 🗣 (@Thanis_Grant) October 21, 2019

I think a witty driver wouldn't have gotten it stuck there in the first place... — Caid Johnson (@johnson_caid) October 21, 2019

Some social media users were also inquisitive about the damage, which the fuselage might have sustained.

How much damage did the fuselage sustain from the initial act of getting stuck? — Michael Lewis (@myfanpleasure) October 21, 2019

yeah but i dont think that fuselage can be used again — Daniel Suarez (@DaniHound) October 21, 2019

