Watch: Truck Horn Blaring 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' is Winning the Crowd and Social Media





In a recent incident, a truck driver met with a weird request, that of, blaring the horns of his truck. When he finally relented, the tune that met everyone’s ears ended up making people dance in sheer happiness.

The video of the same has now gone viral across Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.





In the 30-second video clip, people can be seen surrounding a truck during the night and shouting “Ek baar aur”, that means “One more time”.

After some hesitation, the truck driver does the encore performance of his vehicle’s horn. What plays, wins over the crowd.

Instead of a dissonant blare, tune of hit Bollywood song ‘Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana’.

The video of the incident was quick enough to draw various reactions from people.

While some Twitter users talked of the everlasting popularity of the song from 1975 film Pratigya, others could not help but laugh at the situation.

crazy people stopped this truck just to listen the horn pic.twitter.com/syF8fLKT07 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 25, 2020

crazy people stopped this truck just to listen the horn pic.twitter.com/syF8fLKT07 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 25, 2020

Some also identified a shop in the video and said the clip must have been captured in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

😂😂😂👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Shruti Rani Thakur (@ShrutiRThakur) February 26, 2020

Raju Tea, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh — Yogesh (@YogeshBhopalii) February 25, 2020

That's the spirit of Bhopalis. Hamein bas maze lene hein chahe woh truck ho. — Joopak Rain ☔ (@joopakrain) February 26, 2020

Raju Tea Stall.. maankda ye to Bhopal he!! 😉 @vivekagnihotri — Darshit Joshi 🇮🇳🚩 (@DarshitJoshi_) February 26, 2020

Other users said it was a relieving fact that Twitter had something peaceful and positive to offer.

😂😂😂👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Shruti Rani Thakur (@ShrutiRThakur) February 26, 2020

Only positive video in my timeline. Thanks — Prateek Pant (@PantParadiser) February 26, 2020

😂😂😂😂

Fresh change as compared to the supremely common "tae nae nae nae nae" of the dhoom theme. Honestly, did not see that coming 😂😂😂😂😂 — Asian of Chaos (@AverageKachori) February 25, 2020





Raju tea stall seems to be famous now.😂 — समूह-राई 🗡️ (@Oye_lambu) February 25, 2020

n now even more crazies r waiting and wasting 30 secs over and over to listen that horn again and again — Admiral General Aladeen (@aldeen_no1) February 25, 2020

Dil khush kr diya bhai🙂 — Ketan (@Ketanj0shi) February 25, 2020

Shadi me dj ki kya jrurt. Yahi truck bula lege ✌ — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) February 26, 2020

Many kept tagging Dharmendra to have a look at his hit song enjoying the craze after so many years.

@aapkadharam sir your song and it's crazy still. 😅 — Dev (@Devp424) February 26, 2020





@aapkadharam Sir would be happy & dancing to its beats definitely — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) February 26, 2020

The video has been viewed nearly 70K times, with over 5.4 K likes.