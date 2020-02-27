English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Watch: Truck Horn Blaring 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' is Winning the Crowd and Social Media

Representative Image.

After some hesitation, the truck driver does the encore performance of his vehicle’s horn. What plays, wins over the crowd.

In a recent incident, a truck driver met with a weird request, that of, blaring the horns of his truck. When he finally relented, the tune that met everyone’s ears ended up making people dance in sheer happiness.

The video of the same has now gone viral across Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.


In the 30-second video clip, people can be seen surrounding a truck during the night and shouting “Ek baar aur”, that means “One more time”.

Instead of a dissonant blare, tune of hit Bollywood song ‘Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana’.

The video of the incident was quick enough to draw various reactions from people.

While some Twitter users talked of the everlasting popularity of the song from 1975 film Pratigya, others could not help but laugh at the situation.

Some also identified a shop in the video and said the clip must have been captured in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Other users said it was a relieving fact that Twitter had something peaceful and positive to offer.


Many kept tagging Dharmendra to have a look at his hit song enjoying the craze after so many years.


The video has been viewed nearly 70K times, with over 5.4 K likes.

