WATCH: Truck Loaded with Gas Cylinders Starts on Its Own as Driver Struggles to Stop It

A short video has emerged online that appears to be right out of the action-packed movie franchise Transformers, wherein highly intelligent robots disguise themselves as crafty vehicles and their leader Optimus Prime as a self-driving semi-trailer truck with advanced extraterrestrial weaponry. This video shows a loaded truck jump-starting on its own and its driver struggling to take control.

It shows a man moving across the front of the truck inside a godown and as soon as he nears the edge, the driver-less vehicle gains speed and moves out of the gate. Seeing this, a number of other people run after the truck loaded with gas cylinder start moving. Another camera shows the man, too, running with the vehicle, making all efforts and even risking his life while trying to open the door and get to the steering wheel to stop it. By this time, the truck is already across the road and approaching a cliff.

The incident happened in Brazil on April 7, according to ViralHog’s description. It said the truck driver, the man with a cap seen in the video, had left the vehicle in “neutral” and it engaged the first gear inexplicably. However, the driver was able to get into the vehicle just ahead of the cliff and avoided a tragedy by stopping the truck in time.

Internet users praised the driver for his courage.

“Ultimate job,” said a person. Another said, “He not lucky, he was smart. When he reached the steering wheel he turned it right.”

It’s not the first time a vehicle has moved on its own, albeit because of human negligence. See here another wild scene where a driverless truck stuck in reverse gear moves in circles on a street in Detroit in the U.S. state of Michigan while a woman desperately tries to get the door open to stop the spectacle.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in either of the videos.

