Watch: Try This Hack to Tie Shoelaces Stylishly But Internet is Not Entirely Convinced

Don’t we just love DIY videos? Of course, we don’t succeed at everything. We may excel at some and are useful while some are disappointing or absurd. Recently, a video showing a creative way to tie shoe laces has surfaced. In the 27-second clip, a person is seen making lopes on the right side of the shoe with a one-finger gap. Then he takes the left side of the lace through the lopes made on the right side of the shoe.

But what caught the attention of the eagle-eye Twitter users was the tie. Instead of the normal shoe tie with ribbons made, it was quite different. The person twisted the right side around the end thrice and replicated the same on the left side. In the end, he took both ends and intersected the laces in twisted rolls and tightened them.

Top showsha video

The penned caption of the video read: “Stylish way to tie your shoes.”

Stylish way to tie your shoes pic.twitter.com/qCyMU5H9fB — W0RK SMARTER, N0T HARDER (@footyandfails) October 19, 2022

The micro-blogging site users have given mixed reactions. Some hailed the creativity but also pointed out that it is not used for a longer run and the spelling of Nike. One of the users said, “Something seems fishy here… NKTE”

Something seems fishy here… NKTE — Anonymous (@username_anon12) October 19, 2022

Another person wrote, “I’m going to do this and then I’ll be stylish.”

I’m going to do this and then I’ll be stylish https://t.co/USIpZJ26kB — Pope Gregory IX (@moosebloke) October 20, 2022

One more person was disappointed after watching the video and wrote, “Laces on shoes have one purpose. Keep your shoes on. If you do this you’re dumb and I probably won’t hire you. I’m sure you look fly though. Seriously, how did humanity make it this far.”

Laces on shoes have one purpose. To keep your shoes on .

If you do this you're dumb and I probably won't hire you.

I'm sure you look fly though. Seriously how did humanity make it this far https://t.co/OBSamiubgO — Chris Peters (@TheeChrisPeters) October 20, 2022

Another user added, “Walking round with a turkey twizzler as top lace.”

Walking round with a turkey twizzler as top lace. https://t.co/DhvKmo1eAb — Keiron Dyson (@KeironDyson) October 20, 2022

Someone also tried the viral DIY hack and said, “Is it ok? I was just trying Lol.”

Is it ok🙂? I was just trying Lol😂 pic.twitter.com/hcLtJsepqA — Rajat Sonar🛸 (@RadiantRajat) October 20, 2022

The video has garnered more than 2 million views since it was uploaded.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here