Watch: Turkish Chef's Flawless Chopping Skills Aboard Flying Vehicle Goes Viral

If you have had a teary session while chopping onions, you would know that it is not child’s play. However, a Turkish chef named Burak Ozdemir decided to take this task to another height and chopped onion while flying in the sky. Burak who is known as the ‘Smiling Chef’ among his followers online, recently posted a video on Instagram featuring his flying chopping session. The clip starts off with Burak looking into the camera as he starts chopping onion smoothly without even looking at it. The clip was posted along with a caption in the Turkish language and a question for Burak’s followers. He wrote, “Do you like Fly Onion”.

Check out the video here:

Since being shared online on July 12, the now-viral video has garnered over 8.65 lakh likes on Instagram. Users have flooded the comment section of the video expressing their amazement at Burak’s excellent chopping skills. Others joked that people on the ground might think that it’s raining onions from the sky. “Now the whole city will cry,” wrote a user in his reaction.

Meanwhile, some users also expressed their concerns and requested the chef to not waste food for a promotion video. People highlighted that there are many people who still can’t afford two get two meals a day.

Burak is quite popular on Instagram and enjoys a follower base of over 24.5 million users. The chef frequently treats his social media family with food videos. In one of his videos, Burak visited a local neighbourhood and prepared food for the poor and underprivileged on the occasion of Eid UL Adha. The clip shows him preparing up the food in a large container before he distributes it among the locals. He also brought some gifts for the local children. The kind gesture by Burak got appreciation and a woman was seen wiping sweat off his face and thanking him.

What’s your take on the video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here