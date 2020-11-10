WATCH: Turkish Dairy Forced to Shut Down After Worker's 'Milk Bath' Video Goes Viral on TikTok

In one of the most bizarre incidents, a dairy plant in Turkey was forced to shut down after footage emerged of a worker taking a dip in a cauldron of milk. The TikTok video not only went viral but also stirred public anger.

In the video footage shows a man sitting in a huge vat of milk, using a mug to pour it over his head as the music plays in the background.

The footage was recorded at a dairy plant in the Central Anatolian province of Konya in Turkey, as reported by Hurriyet Daily News.

Watch the video here:

Bir süt fabrikasında çekilen ve Tiktok'ta paylaşılan 'süt banyosu' videosu.Fabrikanın 'Konya'da olduğu' iddia ediliyor. pic.twitter.com/erkXhlX0yM — Neden TT oldu? (@nedenttoldu) November 5, 2020

The video spread like wildfire was shared across social media platforms caused online outrage. Ever since it surfaced online, on Twitter alone the video has raked in close to three lakh and eighty-four thousand views.

As soon as the video went viral, authorities swung into action. Ali Ergin, the head of the Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry in Konya, launched an investigation and shut down the plant, as reported by news portal Haberler.

He said the shutdown was issued in the public interest and the plant has been banned to operate until the due investigation process is completed. The plant was also fined for putting human lives at stake.

However, the dairy plant officials have said that the worker did not take a milk bath, but it was a mixture of water and cleaning fluid that is used to clean the boilers. They are of opinion that the video was intentionally made in an attempt to defame the facility and the company.

The company in a statement said that the images taken by their employee were without their knowledge and it was shared online without their consent. Their actions have caused immense pain and loss to the company. Their behaviour is unacceptable and beyond repair, we have initiated an investigation into the subject.