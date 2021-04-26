WATCH: Turkish Woman Reunites With Her Sunglasses Mid-Air While Paragliding

The pandemic may have shown us darker days and our hopes in miracles may be at a loss, but a video doing the rounds on the internet might make you feel better for a while. Imagine you are airborne and you lose your sunglasses as you fly above the sea, what are the chances that they will be flying back to you? Well, you have got to be the luckiest person alive.

In a video from Turkey, two women are seen paragliding along the beach when they witness something miraculous. Posted on YouTube last week, the video shows how a woman and her paragliding instructor witnessed the return of a pair of sunglasses that flew off from the flier’s face during an adrenaline-inducing acrobatic stunt. Flying across the Aegean coast, the woman wearing a brown hijab, Tuba Turkseve, and her instructor Aysenur Katirci, were on a tandem flight over the resort village of Oludeniz in the southwestern province of Mugla in Turkey. As Aysenur pulled off some impressive acrobatic stunts, Tuba, who was holding the selfie stick, was visibly impressed and did not realise that her magnetic clip-on sunglasses had flown away during the maneuver.

It was only when the stunts were over and the two were on a straight course mid-air that Tuba realised that her sunglasses had vanished. However, the sunglasses fell into her lap as swiftly as they had vanished and Tuba was in for a pleasant surprise. The moment the sunglasses fell on Tuba’s lap, she was in the middle of a conversation with her instructor telling her how she lost her eyewear. And when the unimaginable happened, both the women laughed at the little mercies of life.

The YouTube video has garnered over 18k views since it was posted on April 21. A few viewers have also expressed their reaction to the video. Expressing their disbelief one user commented, “That’s insane! How unlikely and awesome that they landed in her lap?!” While another user wrote, “Impressive. Most impressive.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here