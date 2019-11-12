Watch: Tusker Climbs Tree to Pluck Jackfruit, Netizens Call Jumbo 'Intelligent'

Hunger can make anyone do strange things. And recently, a video is doing rounds on social media, where an elephant is seen using his fore legs to get onto a tree and with the help of his trunk to pluck a jackfruit so that he can relish it.

In the video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Parveen Kaswan, the bold tusker is seen making efforts to climb on to the tree with his front legs. The elephant is then seen using his trunk to pluck the jackfruit. The efforts of the elephant pay off, as the fruit falls on the ground. The jumbo is then seen breaking the fruit with its leg and eating it.

The forest officer said that the elephants have the power to smell ripening jackfruits from a distance. They then follow the smell and reach to the fruit. He added that jumbos "love" jackfruits "a lot".

This #elephant got talent. Climbing a tree for #Jackfruit, which they love a lot. And he is eating it so nicely. Elephants can smell ripening jackfruits from quite a distance which many a times bring them close to human habitations. pic.twitter.com/19bDvD4Sn9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 11, 2019

As expected, the adorable video went viral soon after being posted. It has already been viewed over 45 thousand times and garnered over 3,100 likes. People took to the comment section of the post and lauded the patience of the elephant. Some even called the jumbo "intelligent" and not breaking the tree.

