Watch: Tusker Climbs Tree to Pluck Jackfruit, Netizens Call Jumbo 'Intelligent'

The forest officer said that the elephants have the power to smell ripening jackfruits from a distance.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 12, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
Watch: Tusker Climbs Tree to Pluck Jackfruit, Netizens Call Jumbo 'Intelligent'
Hunger can make anyone do strange things. And recently, a video is doing rounds on social media, where an elephant is seen using his fore legs to get onto a tree and with the help of his trunk to pluck a jackfruit so that he can relish it.

In the video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Parveen Kaswan, the bold tusker is seen making efforts to climb on to the tree with his front legs. The elephant is then seen using his trunk to pluck the jackfruit. The efforts of the elephant pay off, as the fruit falls on the ground. The jumbo is then seen breaking the fruit with its leg and eating it.

The forest officer said that the elephants have the power to smell ripening jackfruits from a distance. They then follow the smell and reach to the fruit. He added that jumbos "love" jackfruits "a lot".

As expected, the adorable video went viral soon after being posted. It has already been viewed over 45 thousand times and garnered over 3,100 likes. People took to the comment section of the post and lauded the patience of the elephant. Some even called the jumbo "intelligent" and not breaking the tree.

