Watch: TV Host Jimmy Kimmel Shares Hilarious Video of a 'Grooving' Sendoff to Trump

On the cold Wednesday morning of January 20, millions of Americans rose to the dawn of a new America. They gathered at the capitol hill, armoured in their thickest coats and brightest hopes to welcome the 46th President and Vice President to be sworn in for the next four years. The new presidency is nothing short of relief for those who have been suffering under the leadership of former president Donald Trump. The celebrations that broke out on Twitter were less about Joe Biden winning and more about Trump finally leaving.

Celebrities, politicians, other world leaders posted memes, jokes, and witty comments as the new President and Vice-President were sworn in and Trump, who had famously refused to let the transition happen, did not even attend the ceremony.

American television host Jimmy Kimmel shared his euphoria about Trump’s exit with a hilariously subtle video that has a very obvious message.

The short video clip opens with a panoramic shot of the Statue of Liberty- America’s symbol of freedom and rights for many citizens. Gradually, the statue starts to move and groove as a song begins to play in the background. It is Steam’s hit 1969 pop song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye”. The message is obviously clear, kiss Trump Goodbye as he exits the White House and the US government for good.

The clip then moves on to other most prominent historical and cultural sites of America. We see Abraham Lincoln jump off his famous chair at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC. He grooves to the beat just as well. We see the Pentagon, a statue of Jesus, posters of famous activists and even former President Barack Obama and the founding fathers. From Mount Rushmore to White House posters; all of these still photographs and statues move and lip-sync to the song, dancing in pure glee. “Kiss him Goodbye,” they are chanting.

The video has been captioned as “And that’s that.” Nothing more is needed to explain.

Trump’s presidency has been a disaster on many fronts. From his obvious racially discriminatory bills to speeches where he openly talked about harassing women. To top it all, he incited multiple white supremacy mobs over the years.

At the sight of inauguration, weeks ago, was one of the darkest days of American history when many, alleged to be former-president Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building and incited violence.