Watch: Twitter Adores Janet Jackson Surprising a Super-fan Dad in Las Vegas on Father's Day

Fans often express a desire to meet their favorite celebs, but only a few of them are able to make their wish come true. Often, celebs make it a point to give surprise visits to their fans. In a similar gesture, Janet Jackson has surprised a superfan dad as a Father’s Day gift. In a tweet posted by KB Strawder Jr. on June 2019, a son shared a video showing his father’s expression after receiving a ticket for Janet Jackson’s show in Las Vegas.

Watch my dad’s reaction to him finding out that my brother and I are taking him to Las Vegas to see @janetjackson 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j34AYEp0cT — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) June 16, 2019

In the video, the father can be seen jumping with joy after reading out details on the ticket. The son also requested people to share the video so that Janet Jackson can watch it.

Now, in a recent video shared by KB Strawder Jr, Janet can be seen surprising the father after meeting him backstage post the show. The Twitter user shared the video with the caption, “Remember my dad’s reaction on Father’s Day to him finding out he was going to see @JanetJackson show in Las Vegas?....well we went to the show and there was one more surprise.”

Remember my dads reaction on Father’s Day to him finding out he was going to see @JanetJackson show in Las Vegas?....well we went to the show and there was one more surprise. pic.twitter.com/NjMAQOMWkN — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) August 11, 2019

In the video, his dad can be seen talking on the camera about the show and explaining how happy he was to see Janet on-stage, when the singer hugged him from behind and thanked him for all the appreciation.

Janet also took to social media to share the video.

The video has received several likes and comments. The tweeple also expressed their comments on the calm and composed reaction of the dad. Here are a few of them:

How he stayed so composed is a mystery to me, I would've either fainted or run away in joy. — Carolyn *Pocket Sized Stallion * Hinds @ SDCC (@CarrieCnh12) August 11, 2019

I thought he was going to cry. I would have broken down. pic.twitter.com/G6qO0w4O0x — DisculpeLlegueTarde (@10YSeis) August 12, 2019

I would have passed out — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 11, 2019

You know how genuinely surprised you have to be to make this face as a grown man? And rightfully so! pic.twitter.com/q6XsLslQCi — Check Out #BlackCoffee on BET (@jameerpond) August 11, 2019

I like his composure.. Can't be me. — aspaya2paspaya (@gboyega_adeoya) August 11, 2019

