2-min read

Watch: Twitter Adores Janet Jackson Surprising a Super-fan Dad in Las Vegas on Father's Day

In the video, the father can be seen jumping with joy after reading out details on the ticket. The son also requested people to share the video so that Janet Jackson can watch it.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 13, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
Watch: Twitter Adores Janet Jackson Surprising a Super-fan Dad in Las Vegas on Father's Day
Video grab of Janet Jackson hugging super-fan dad. (Instagram)
Loading...

Fans often express a desire to meet their favorite celebs, but only a few of them are able to make their wish come true. Often, celebs make it a point to give surprise visits to their fans. In a similar gesture, Janet Jackson has surprised a superfan dad as a Father’s Day gift. In a tweet posted by KB Strawder Jr. on June 2019, a son shared a video showing his father’s expression after receiving a ticket for Janet Jackson’s show in Las Vegas.

In the video, the father can be seen jumping with joy after reading out details on the ticket. The son also requested people to share the video so that Janet Jackson can watch it.

Now, in a recent video shared by KB Strawder Jr, Janet can be seen surprising the father after meeting him backstage post the show. The Twitter user shared the video with the caption, “Remember my dad’s reaction on Father’s Day to him finding out he was going to see @JanetJackson show in Las Vegas?....well we went to the show and there was one more surprise.”

In the video, his dad can be seen talking on the camera about the show and explaining how happy he was to see Janet on-stage, when the singer hugged him from behind and thanked him for all the appreciation.

Janet also took to social media to share the video.

View this post on Instagram

Surprise 😝

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

The video has received several likes and comments. The tweeple also expressed their comments on the calm and composed reaction of the dad. Here are a few of them:

