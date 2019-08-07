Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Twitter Erupts over Emirates' ‘Grand Entry’ through Clouds at UK Airport

'Now that’s how you make a grand entrance,' the Dubai-based airline wrote on its official Twitter account.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 7, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
Video grab of the Emirates Airlines making a landing in UK. (Twitter)
Airplane landings are a sight to behold on any day, which perhaps explains the plaudits being showered online for an Emirates Airline pilot, who touched down at an airport in United Kingdom after some cool maneuvering through a blanket of clouds.

“Now that’s how you make a grand entrance,” the Dubai-based airline wrote on its official Twitter account.

The video was captured by a fellow named Tom Jones on the runway of London Gatwick.

The ten-second video, which has gathered nearly 3 lakh views since being posted online on July 31, shows an Emirates Airline A380 plane landed on the runway.

Emirates fleet includes 110 A380 airplanes that fly to 50 destinations and 73 airports, ferrying over 105 million passengers since its introduction in 2008, according to Gulf News.

Stratus clouds captured in the viral video are “low-level layers with a fairly uniform grey or white colour,” according to the UK’s metrological office. Their name is derived from the Latin word 'stratus', which means 'flattened' or 'spread out'.

“Often the scene of dull, overcast days in its 'nebulosus' form, they can persist for long periods of time,” the met office says.

The viral footage has earned Emirates Airline and the pilot in question a lot of praise on Twitter.

