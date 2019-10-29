Watch: Twitter Expresses Concern over Dog Riding Motorcycle without Wearing Helmet

Have you ever wondered how would you have got to see hilarious and bizarre videos from across the world if there was no internet? Social media is abuzz with a video in which a dog is seen riding a motorcycle all by itself with two pillion riders.

The 11-second video is leaving two-wheeler riders in splits as well as leaving many others think if what shown in the video actually happened.

According to a report by Dailymail, the video has been captured in the state of Pernambuco in north eastern Brazil.

In the video, the Labrador is seen riding the motorcycle on a busy highway with its fore paws on the handlebars, looking in front as a car driver passes by capturing the video. The two pillion riders are seen wearing helmet as enjoying the ride.

The man sitting in the centre is seen prompting the dog a bit as it rides with utmost confidence. The hind paws of the Labrador are seen resting on the bike.

"I was driving my car through the city, when I saw a dog riding a bike," the person who captured the video was quoted as saying by Dailymail.uk.

They see me rollin pic.twitter.com/59HxNpqLPA — Klara Sjöberg (@klara_sjo) October 26, 2019

Since being posted the viral video has been viewed almost 26,000 times and garnered over 1,400 likes.

Many even expressed their concern that the dog was not wearing helmet. Here is how Twitter reacted to the video:

Wow awesome loved it — amir akram🙋 (@amirakram786) October 27, 2019

I’m going to train my dog to do that! — Sten CONSULTOR (@ConsultorSten) October 27, 2019

Heeey the dog is not wearing helmet. — baay (@apocalypticola) October 27, 2019

It’s illegal to drive without helmet — Chetan Khanna (@ChetanKhanna6) October 28, 2019

The pup should have a helmet..... — Craig Sweeney (@CWinooski) October 26, 2019

Twitter won’t get better than this today.See y’all tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/s5SCusN9Va — Gideon of Vita Island (@GideonOnGaming) October 26, 2019

Unbelievable — Santanu1234 (@Santanu12341) October 28, 2019

