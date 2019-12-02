Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Twitter Hails Russian Cadets for Singing Indian Patriotic Song 'Aye Watan'

A Twitter user claimed that it made his day, 'Russian army cadets singing Ae Watan Ae Watan'.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Twitter Hails Russian Cadets for Singing Indian Patriotic Song 'Aye Watan'
Video grab. (Twitter/ ANI)

A video of Russian military cadets singing the famous Hindi patriotic song "Aye watan, aye watan, hamko teri Kasam Teri raahon mein jaan tak loota jaayenge" from the movie 'Shaheed', has gone viral on Twitter.

Sung by Mohammad Rafi "Aye Watan" was released in 1965.

A Twitter user said, "It made my day... Russian army cadets singing Ae Watan Ae Watan".

Brig Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, could also be seen in the video. Another said, "Amazing! Ruski singing Indian patriotic song. Aye watan, Aye watan.."

"Russia is true counterparts of India since Independence. Glad to have their support!?"

( with inputs from ANI )

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram