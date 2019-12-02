Watch: Twitter Hails Russian Cadets for Singing Indian Patriotic Song 'Aye Watan'
A Twitter user claimed that it made his day, 'Russian army cadets singing Ae Watan Ae Watan'.
Video grab. (Twitter/ ANI)
A video of Russian military cadets singing the famous Hindi patriotic song "Aye watan, aye watan, hamko teri Kasam Teri raahon mein jaan tak loota jaayenge" from the movie 'Shaheed', has gone viral on Twitter.
Sung by Mohammad Rafi "Aye Watan" was released in 1965.
A Twitter user said, "It made my day... Russian army cadets singing Ae Watan Ae Watan".
#WATCH Russian military cadets sing- "Ae watan, Humko Teri Kasam," song at an event in #Moscow (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/cjNGZblLeg— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019
Brig Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, could also be seen in the video. Another said, "Amazing! Ruski singing Indian patriotic song. Aye watan, Aye watan.."
"Russia is true counterparts of India since Independence. Glad to have their support!?"
( with inputs from ANI )
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 62 Written Updates: Devoleena's Exit Saves Paras and Mahira
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise
- Researchers Develop New Tool to Help Visually Impaired People Enjoy Internet Memes