Watch: Twitter Hails Russian Cadets for Singing Indian Patriotic Song 'Aye Watan'

A video of Russian military cadets singing the famous Hindi patriotic song "Aye watan, aye watan, hamko teri Kasam Teri raahon mein jaan tak loota jaayenge" from the movie 'Shaheed', has gone viral on Twitter.

Sung by Mohammad Rafi "Aye Watan" was released in 1965.

A Twitter user said, "It made my day... Russian army cadets singing Ae Watan Ae Watan".

#WATCH Russian military cadets sing- "Ae watan, Humko Teri Kasam," song at an event in #Moscow (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/cjNGZblLeg — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Brig Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, could also be seen in the video. Another said, "Amazing! Ruski singing Indian patriotic song. Aye watan, Aye watan.."

"Russia is true counterparts of India since Independence. Glad to have their support!?"

