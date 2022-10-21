Watch: Two Afghan Brothers, Separated During War, Meet in The United Kingdom

Two Afghan brothers, who got separated at the airport while fleeing the country, finally met in the United Kingdom recently. Hussain Manawer has shared on Instagram a clip in which the two brothers, moved to tears, hugged each other.

In the video, Obaid (10 years old) is overwhelmed with emotions upon seeing his brother after a long time. His brother even bought some flowers to celebrate this occasion. A passenger is seen making their video. As described by Hussain, Obaid was sent to a refugee camp in France. He was the youngest child in the adult facility. He remained away from his parents, family and everyone he knew.

His family was also faced with grief but they relentlessly continued their search for him. Hussain wrote that he worked with an organisation Save Our Citizens a few months ago. During his time with this organisation, he set up a fund, wrote letters, made calls and did every other thing possible to help Obaid meet his family. Finally, he succeeded and Obaid met his family at London Kings Cross Rail Station.

Users were happy seeing the reunion of siblings. One wrote, “Bless them both”. Another wished them a beautiful life in the United Kingdom. A user felt sorry for others who might still be faced with such a distressing situation in war-torn Afghanistan. Others lauded Hussain for making this reunion possible.

A similar story went viral some time ago when two brothers — Siddique and Habib — met each other after 74 years. They had separated during the India-Pakistan partition in 1947.

The video crossed more than 5,56,000 views.

