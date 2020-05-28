WATCH: Two Alligators Engage in an Epic Stand off in the Middle of US Golf Course

In a never seen before incident two alligators were caught fighting at a golf course in South Carolina.

According to a report published by The Daily Mail, Matthew Proffitt and his friends were playing golf when they spotted two alligators fighting.

The tussle went on for good two hours at the golf club in Hardeeville’s Hilton Head Lakes.

In the short video footage that has been shared by the golf club, one can see both the alligators in attack mode. One alligator has attacked the other’s arm and the other one has possibly responded by attacking the first one’s head.

They are locked in this position in the entire clip.

The video, which was originally shared on May 21, was captioned as, "Sudden death playoff on the 18 yesterday! Keep your eyes open out there, the course is full of wildlife!"

The clip, on Facebook, has been viewed more than eight lakh likes times and has garnered all kinds of comments.

A user, who seemed to know a bit about alligators wrote, "The female alligator picks its mate by holding the snout of the male alligator down. If the male is strong enough to push her off, then he is the lucky guy. If she CAN hold his snout down and overpower him, she moves on to find a suitable mate."

Another person on a rather funny note said, "They couldn't decide who would pay for drinks, so they decided to wrestle for it! Easier than tossing a coin because it is hard to open an alligators wallet in the middle of a fairway!"