WATCH: Two Black Panthers Spotted Roaming at Meteorological Research Centre in Ooty

In what comes as a terrifying incident, two black panthers were spotted roaming freely inside the campus of the Meteorological Research Centre in Ooty. The video, uploaded by Twitter user Kishore Chandran has now gone viral on social media. A black panther is a melanistic leopard, meaning a big cat with an excess of melanin that leads to darkened skin through pigmentation. The video shows two of these big cats roaming in the campus. The incident was captured through a CCTV camera.

“Two Black Panthers spotted roaming inside the campus of Meteorological Research Centre, Ooty, Nilgiris,” read the caption. Have a look:

two Black Panthers spotted roaming inside the campus of Meteorological Research Centre, Ooty, Nilgiris. pic.twitter.com/7vn7YTcbwU — Kishore Chandran🇮🇳 (@Kishore36451190) November 13, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 22K views. Netizens have suspected that there are four leopards in total. One person wrote, “I found four animals in the video, not two… we are not able to see the other two because the animal colours & background colours are similar. I could see them because of the interaction of light with animal eyes… Once you identify it…. then, you will be able to see the other two animals in the video.”

Another person wrote, “There 4 Panthers 2 black and 2 natural.. those eyes glowing at the time of seeing the camera.. wow.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a video that went viral showed a leopard jumping off a building and then attacking a man on a motorcycle. However, as per IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the situation worsened because people panicked. In the caption, he wrote that the crowd is only adding to the stress of the leopard. As per the latest update, the leopard has been safely tranquilised by the forest department officials. Later in the video we also see a man throwing a stone at the leopard. This is when the leopard retaliates. The incident is from Mysore. “It’s only mistake was that it was seen. After which the people became wild & the real wild struggled for safety,” read the caption.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here