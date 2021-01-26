WATCH: Two Californian Dogs Set Guinness World Record for Most Tricks Performed in a Minute

Two dogs from California were awarded the Guinness World Record when they performed the most tricks in one minute. Two border collies - Wish and Halo have set the world record at 28 tricks on December 22, 2020. Based out of El Cajon, Emily Larlham with her trained dogs submitted their entries to Guinness for approval. Larlham and her furry friends were able to achieve the Guinness World Records title through positive reinforcement training.

Wish successfully executed the fastest 5-meter crawl by a dog achieving the feat in 2.175 seconds as a bonus to add to his expanding collection of accolades. She uses keywords like "Good" and "Yes", along with plenty of dog treats and a clicker to congratulate her dogs with their behaviour throughout the attempt. Larlham’s five pooches namely Kiko, Splash, Tug, Wish and Halo assist her in each of her training tutorials. The furry siblings have also gained some coveted records in the process of helping their human mom with the tutorials. Larlham has a YouTube channel dedicated to teaching dogs and also help other pet owners. Currently, there are over 350 comprehensive dog training tutorials videos available on her account. The videos she has produced through her YouTube channel is not only helping pet owners with training exercises but also aiding them with complex dog behaviours and solving dog habits.

As Larlham’s Border Collies become official record breakers, she has started paving the way to becoming the ultimate dog trainer. Larlham has also made a name for herself with her company, Dogmantics and as a speaker all over the world. Emily Larlham has spoken at conferences at the PPG Summit, Clicker Expo Europe, Art and Science of Animal Training Conference and APDT Australia. Larlham, who is known in dog training circles, dedicated her life to strengthening links and relationships between pet owners and their dogs.

15 years ago, she started her dog training journey as a shelter animal caregiver. She found a mentor in her fellow dog trainer, Kyle Rayon. Rayon’s many years of study proved helpful for Larlham to start evolving her own creative training strategy for behavioural issues. She developed a method to classify a type of training-style known as 'Progressive Reinforcement Training'. She starts by teaching her four-legged friends how to perceive good behaviour. Next, she trains them with exercises and finally she uses toys as a stimulating and fun workout for her pups. The approach doesn’t require or entail any sort of physical or psychological intimidation.

She has shared her Progressive Reinforcement Training techniques in association with many dog owners and trainers via many platforms.She travels around the world organising seminars and also creates content for canine owners.