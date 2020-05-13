BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: Two Cats Recreated Mufasa's Death Scene from The Lion King, And It's Adorable

Till now, the post has been liked more than three lakh times and has garnered more than 3,000 comments.

If you have been a fan of the Lion King you cannot erase the heartbreaking scene of Mufasa’s death. A video wherein one can see two cats ‘recreating’ that particular scene is breaking the internet.

In the film, Mufasa falls off a cliff after his wicked brother Scar refuses to extend his helping hand. Now, in the video, one of the cats can be seen slipping through a couch while the other one looks over it, much like Scar and Mufasa.

The video, which has been originally shared on TikTok, has the same scene running on TV in the first half of the clip. It is only in the second half of it that one can see the cats recreating it.

The clip has crossed 1.4 million views. The truly dramatic video has been captioned as, “Watches the Lion King once... #cat #kitten #lionking #fyp #foryou #kitty #petlover #catsoftiktok #funnycat #catcomedy"

@twosilverfloofs

Watches the Lion King once... ##cat ##kitten ##lionking ##fyp ##foryou ##kitty ##petlover ##catsoftiktok ##funnycat ##catcomedy

♬ Lion King - Doozie, The Fish House

Majority of the users commented upon the hilarity of the clip. A person wrote, “This is adorable and funny”, another said, “That is why it is called copy cat”, a different user stated, “This made my day happy”.

Apart from these comments a lot of people have shared laughing out loud emoji, cat emoji and red heart emoji in the comments.

