Watch: Two-legged Dog Keeps Falling and Getting Up while Crossing Road, 'Winner' Says Twitter

Dogs show us how to enjoy little things in life and are probably the best gifts to humankind by the Universe.

In a video that is going viral, wowing the internet, a two-legged dog can be seen crossing the road.

The video was shared by Odisha-based Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on February 19. He captioned the footage, "A desire changes nothing. But determination changes everything.”

In the 13-second clip, we see that the dog, who is bereft of the use of its forelegs, staggering initially. However, once the dog manages to step down from the sidewalk, it gets up and swiftly crosses the road on its hind legs.

The clip highlights the dog’s indomitable spirit as passers-by watch in amazement.

A desire changes nothing...

But determination changes everything 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NlEy6L7iWl — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 19, 2020

The video has clocked up 14.3k views with 1.8k likes and a number of reactions to it.

One Twitter user commented, “Warrior spirit! Wish some kind soul helps that beautiful dog,” while another said, “The winners never give up.”

Yes sir u r right. We feed a couple of dogs.. one of them is three leg.. but she is awesome. — Sandeep K Yadav 🇮🇳 (@counselsandeep) February 19, 2020

Well said.....sir — Dev (@Dev86910412) February 19, 2020

Steel Determination. — Snehal Saran (@saran_snehal) February 19, 2020

The IFS officer had earlier shared another mesmerising video on Twitter of a playful elephant having a great time with a water sprinkler.

Elephants are not only one of the most intelligent animal but have found them to be incredibly playful. After breaking the sprinkler, this rescued elephant is having a time of his life. pic.twitter.com/HxVCMpkvL1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 20, 2020

In the 28-second video, the elephant was seen getting each part of its body drenched with water that was oozing out of the sprinkler.