Watch: Two Leopard Cubs Found in a Field Reunited With Their Mother, Video Goes Viral

A pair of male leopard cubs was discovered in a sugarcane field in a Pune village. Farmers harvesting sugarcane crops found the 45-day-old cubs at Ozar village in Junnar tehsil of Pune. They were reunited with their mother on Thursday after being medically examined and declared healthy by Wildlife SOS. Dr Nikhil Bangar, veterinarian of non-profit Wildlife SOS conducted a thorough examination for ticks and injuries before they were released into the wild.

A post shared by Wildlife SOS official Instagram page revealed how the cubs were found and reunited with their mother. The locals, upon spotting the cubs, raised an alarm and an WSOS Leopard Rescue Centre team reached the site. The cubs were then returned to the field by the team so the mother leopard could locate them. Remote-controlled camera traps were installed in the field to record the reunion process, while the area was monitored by the team from a safe distance.

Visuals shared online show the mother leopard carefully checking the container in which she found her babies. As she was unable to open the loosely-fitted lid, she pushed the box to the ground and took the cubs out gently holding them in her jaws by their necks.

Dr Nikhil on behalf of his team said that the mother leopard must have been looking for her cubs as it took all of 20 minutes for her to find them. “We can only imagine her relief at finding them safe and sound. Such reunions are of great importance as they curb conflict situations.” He also informed that female leopards tend to turn defensive or aggressive if they are unable to locate their cubs. It is natural and they pose an immediate threat to life in close proximity.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, told the Indian Express that to survive in the wild and master the skills of survival, is crucial for leopard cubs. Their mothers rear in the first two years of their lives. Wildlife SOS has to date assisted the Forest Department in reuniting more than 80 cubs that were injured, lost or separated from their mothers.