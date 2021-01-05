WATCH: Two Men Parachute Jumping from a US Rooftop Bar Causes Panic on New Year's Eve

While everyone was busy celebrating the arrival of 2021, two men in Nashville caused mass panic as they jumped from a rooftop bar at the 25th floor of the Grand Hyatt hotel on New Year’s Eve. A clip that has gone viral on the internet shows two men with parachutes jumping off from a rooftop bar leaving everyone else there in shock.

In the video, a woman can be clearly heard screaming ‘Oh My God’ as the two balanced themselves on the railing of the bar. One of them jumped first and then another too did the same. Later, the video shows both of them parachuting on the streets. The video has been shared by a reporter of the local news channel with the caption which reads, “We are working to get more information from Metro police.”

WATCH: Two men BASE jumped from the roof of The Grand Hyatt Hotel on Broadway last night. (Warning: some profanity)We are working to get more information from Metro police.Credit: Amanda Bagley @WKRN pic.twitter.com/ot6UVWaDRr — Julia Palazzo WKRN (@JuliaPalazzoTV) January 2, 2021

Ever since the video has been shared, it has garnered over 7,000 views and tons of reactions from the netizens. While the video has shocked many, a user commented, “What the ---- was wrong with these people? Death wish?!”

As reported by CNN, the men did the breath-taking stunt on the 25th floor of the Grand Hyatt Hotel on New Year's Eve day. When they jumped, the guests, who were present there, looked over the edge of the building and saw the two parachuting across the road to an adjacent parking lot where they got into a parked car and drove off.

After the incident took place, the hotel security immediately informed the local authorities and evicted the guests. They are quoted by the portal as saying, "The hotel immediately engaged local authorities, and the guests were subsequently evicted and banned from the hotel.” They had even registered a formal complaint against the two and the footage of the incident was also submitted to the police. According to the report, the two were hotel guests, however, their identities are not disclosed yet.

The hotel security also told the portal that they vehemently condemn this kind of reckless behaviour, and further questions regarding this situation may be directed to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

BASE jumping is a sport where jumpers parachute from fixed points like skyscrapers, cliffs or bridges. BASE is an acronym for Building, Antenna, Span and Earth.